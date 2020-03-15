Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said Sunday it has now has tested 799 patients for coronavirus.
That’s up from the 475 announced on Saturday.
Doctors will now have more flexibility to determine who should be tested for COVID-19 as the state lab’s testing capacity doubles from 200 patients a day to about 400. More clinical labs in Massachusetts are also working to get FDA approval to conduct coronavirus tests.
More testing will likely lead to more positive results and a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts.
There are currently 138 coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, according to the Department of Public Health and 104 of them are linked to a Biogen conference in Boston in February.