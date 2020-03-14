BOSTON (CBS) — A healthcare professional who works at Mass. Eye and Ear tested positive for coronavirus, the Boston Public Health Commission confirmed Saturday. The hospital said they are contacting everyone who may have been exposed.
“As Coronavirus spreads across the globe, it has become inevitable that health care workers will be exposed to COVID-19, as is now the case for a Mass. Eye and Ear healthcare professional,” the hospital said in a statement.
Mass. Eye and Ear said the person who tested positive is at home in isolation.
“The entire Mass. Eye and Ear community has been prepared for this and taken every precaution possible to protect patients, providers and staff, including use of personal protective equipment, reducing non-urgent patient visits, limiting visitors, and implementing social distancing for essential staff,” they said.