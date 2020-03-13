BOSTON (CBS) — Coronavirus concerns have now hit One Patriot Place. The Patriots have reportedly told coaches and scouts not to fly, and are encouraging them to work from home while the world deals with the coronavirus outbreak, according to SI’s Albert Breer.
Overall, 19 NFL teams have pulled their scouts off the road, and others are meeting Friday to discuss their game plan going forward. Most teams have told their staff to work from home if possible.
While the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS have all put their seasons on hold amid the coronavirus crisis, the NFL doesn’t have a season to worry about — at least at the moment. The NFL isn’t expected to push back the start of the new league year on Wednesday, which kicks off with free agency at 4 pm.
With the legal tampering period kicking off Monday at noon, it will be interesting to see if NFL teams opt for video meetings with free agents over face-to-face meetings amid the crisis. If the NFL does decide to move forward with free agency as planned, their next call will be on the NFL Draft, slated for the end of April in Las Vegas.