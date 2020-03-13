BOSTON (CBS) — Due to coronavirus concerns, both Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Joe Kennedy III are temporarily suspending in-person campaign activities as of Friday as they fight for Markey’s U.S. Senate seat. Both said they would continue their legislative duties.
“We don’t believe it is appropriate or wise to continue political activities given the reality that Massachusetts families and communities are facing. Our top priority is ensuring our staff, supporters, community, and the general public are safe,” Kennedy for Massachusetts Campaign Manager Nick Clemons said in a statement.
The Kennedy campaign said they would still maintain a digital presence to disseminate information about the coronavirus and Rep. Kennedy and would assess whether to resume campaign activities March 20. They said all offices will be closed by the end of the day, all staff members will work remotely and all fundraising and voter events will be suspended.
Markey said he would be in Washington D.C. all next week for Senate business. It is unclear when he will begin in-person appearances again.