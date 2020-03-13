BOSTON (CBS) – The Department of Homeland Security declared Friday that Logan Airport will be providing enhanced health screening for travelers who have been to European countries over the past two weeks. Logan is one of 13 airports around the country that will provide enhanced screening to try and stop the spread of coronavirus.
“This declaration means Customs and Border Protection and the Centers for Disease Control will perform enhanced screening of these passengers entering the United States through Boston,” Massport said in a statement.
The Trump administration is banning most foreigners from coming to the United States from Europe for the next 30 days. The ban does not apply to American citizens coming home from Europe.
Massport said that workers are continuing to clean and disinfect the airport and passengers are reminded to wash their hands regularly and cover their coughs.