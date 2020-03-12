CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire has a new positive test result for coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to six. The Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday the latest case is an adult man from Rockingham County who traveled to multiple European countries.
“The person self-isolated upon return from Europe and notified their healthcare provider after developing symptoms,” the department said in a statement.
An investigation determined that the man has stayed at home and is not believed to have had close contact with anyone outside of his household.
The department says it “has not yet identified any widespread transmission” in New Hampshire, even as testing increases.
Anyone who develops a fever or respiratory symptoms is urged to stay home and call their doctor.