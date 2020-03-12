Hockey East Tournament Canceled Due To Coronavirus ConcernsThere will be no Hockey East tournament this year.

Celtics To Be Tested For Coronavirus During Weekend Self-QuarantineThe Celtics were supposed to spend their Thursday evening with a playoff-like tussle with the Bucks in Milwaukee. Instead, they'll be back in Boston after the NBA suspended the season due to coronavirus.

NHL Suspends Season Due To Coronavirus ConcernsOn Wednesday night, the NBA abruptly announced that it would be suspending its season. On Thursday, the NHL is likely to follow suit.

Report: MLB Likely To Suspend Spring Training, Following Suit With Rest Of Pro SportsThe NBA postponed its regular season. The NHL is close to doing the same. Meanwhile, MLB has carried on with spring training. But not for long.

Report: NFL Has No Plans To Push Back Start Of League Year, Despite Coronavirus Concerns Potentially Shutting Down Training FacilitiesThe NFL will join the rest of the nation's professional sports leagues by trying to help limit the spread of coronavirus.