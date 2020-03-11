BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots retained Nick Caserio as director of player personnel this offseason, but that didn’t stop the team from bolstering the front office with a new addition.
The team hired Eliot Wolf as a consultant, as first reported by SI’s Albert Breer.
Sources: The Patriots have hired ex-Browns assistant GM Eliot Wolf as a consultant. He recently helped out with the Seahawks ahead of the combine, and has interviewed for GM jobs in the recent past.
Nice, experienced add for New England's personnel dep't.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 11, 2020
Wolf left the Browns organization earlier this offseason, after spending two years in the Cleveland organization as assistant general manger. Previously, Wolf had spent 14 seasons in the Packers organization, culminating in a director of football operations position.
Wolf is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ron Wolf, who was GM of the Packers in the 1990s.
As Breer reported, Wolf assisted the Seahawks in their prep for the combine but became available shortly thereafter.