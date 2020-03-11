Comments
NATICK (CBS) – Natick High School will stay open after two students tested positive for coronavirus.
Their family pulled them out of school last week after one of the parents was believed to be exposed to COVID-19. That parent later tested positive. Natick High was cleaned on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The children have not had contact with other students or staff since the family self-quarantined.
But, according to the MetroWest Daily News, the infected parent did visit The Lookout Taproom on February 29th. The restaurant says it’s now voluntarily closed until it can conduct a deep clean.