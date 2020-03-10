BOSTON (CBS) — Though it took quite a while, the NFL has finally released the compensatory picks for 2020. And the Patriots have gotten some good news.

The NFL announced that the Patriots have been awarded four compensatory picks in next month’s draft, after losing Trey Flowers, Trent Brown, Malcom Brown and Cordarrelle Patterson (among others) to free agency following the 2018 season.

Those picks, as first reported by Tom Pelissero, are:

Third round: No. 98 overall

Third round: No. 100 overall

Sixth round: No. 212 overall

Sixth round: No. 213 overall

The full list of compensatory picks in the 2020 NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/QKADDS4yPu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2020

The #Patriots led the way with 4 comp picks this year, but historically the #Ravens are in the lead by a lot. pic.twitter.com/WeHRlQmuJ4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2020

Those picks will be much-needed, considering the Patriots do not own a second-round pick, after they traded their second-round selection for Mohamed Sanu last season.

Heading into the draft, the Patriots now have one first-round pick, zero second-round picks, and three third-round picks.

The Patriots are slated to pick at No. 23 overall in the first round, but the addition of the four compensatory picks gives the team some flexibility to move up or down, depending on what they aim to do early in the draft.