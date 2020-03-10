As Precaution Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Jerry Remy Is Skipping Red Sox Early Season Road TripJerry Remy is healthy heading into the 2020 baseball season, but the coronavirus outbreak will keep the legendary Red Sox broadcaster out of the booth to start the season.

Jaylen Brown Out Vs. Pacers, Likely Won't Play Against Bucks On Thursday NightJaylen Brown was expected to miss a week when he strained his hamstring last Tuesday night. His absence may stretch a little bit longer.

Ivy League Cancels Conference Tournament Amid Coronavirus Concerns, Costing Harvard Chance At Reaching NCAA TournamentThe cancellations of large gatherings for sporting events in the Boston area have begun.

Mike Gorman Says Discussions Have Begun For Celtics Broadcast Crews To Stop Traveling Amid Coronavirus ConcernsWhile it's a lesser concern, the broadcasts may end up being affected, too. And considering those may be the only way that fans can actually see the games, it figures to be a fairly significant consideration.

Celtics Really Need To Beat The Pacers Tuesday NightTuesday night is a must-win for the Boston Celtics, just to prove that they can still beat good teams in the NBA.