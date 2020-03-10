Comments
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (AP) — Three small earthquakes have been recorded in New Hampshire and Maine since Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
A 2.2-magnitude earthquake was reported Monday morning near Mount Vernon in Maine. Mount Vernon is about a 30-minute drive from the state’s capital. A 2.7-magnitude earthquake hit a few hours later off the coast of Old Orchard Beach, Maine.
New Hampshire recorded a 1.9-magnitude quake at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday.
