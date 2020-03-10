AMHERST (CBS/AP) – Coronavirus has forced Amherst College to move all classes online.
Amherst College released a statement Monday saying that all classes will be online only after spring break, beginning March 23.
“We know that many people will travel widely during spring break, no matter how hard we try to discourage it. The risk of having hundreds of people return from their travels to the campus is too great,” the school said.
Amherst also canceled classes for Thursday and Friday so faculty and staff have time to work on alternate modes of delivering courses.
There have not been any reported cases of coronavirus on the Amherst campus.
The number of people in Massachusetts who have tested positive for the coronavirus currently stands at 41.
