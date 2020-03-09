Comments
TAUNTON (CBS) — A teaching assistant at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in Easton was fired and arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting students. Twenty-nine-year old Matthew Parris was charged with aggravated statutory rape and rape of a child with force.
According to police, Parris raped two girls from the school. One of the rapes took place on school property when Parris allegedly lured the girl to a storage shed, then forced her to perform a sex act.
“I will make your life hell if you don’t,” a police report said he told the girl.
If he makes bail, prosecutors want to make sure he has no contact with the alleged victims.
Investigators told WBZ-TV it is possible Parris will face additional charges.