TAUNTON (CBS) — A teaching assistant at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in Easton was fired and arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting students. Twenty-nine-year old Matthew Parris was charged with aggravated statutory rape and rape of a child with force.

According to police, Parris raped two girls from the school. One of the rapes took place on school property when Parris allegedly lured the girl to a storage shed, then forced her to perform a sex act.

“I will make your life hell if you don’t,” a police report said he told the girl.

Twenty-nine-year old Matthew Parris appeared before a judge in Taunton District Court Monday (WBZ-TV)

If he makes bail, prosecutors want to make sure he has no contact with the alleged victims.

Investigators told WBZ-TV it is possible Parris will face additional charges.

