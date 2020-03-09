BOSTON (CBS) – We’re constantly being told to wash our hands to keep from getting infected with the novel coronavirus, but why does hand washing help?
There are two main reasons – the mechanical process of rubbing your hands together with soapy water helps to remove germs and debris while the soap helps break apart the virus’ fatty coating so it can’t infect you.
Health experts offer some additional steps you can take during your trips to the sink to get the biggest benefit from washing your hands.
• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or the time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice.
• You may think hot water is better than cold but studies show water temperature doesn’t matter much.
• Liquid soap may work better than foam soap, which rinses off more quickly.
• Wash thoroughly. Studies have shown that people often miss the backs of the hands, the lower palm, and the nailbed area.
• Dry your hands well. Wet hands are more likely to spread germs.