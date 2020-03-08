BOSTON (CBS) – Is Tom Brady leaving the Patriots? Is Tom Brady staying in New England? Former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis has a pretty good source who says it’s pretty simple – no one knows.
As transcribed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Weis said during his Sirius XM NFL Radio “Opening Drive” show that he spoke with Brady.
The quarterback’s message was simple. Don’t believe everything you see on television, or what “sources” are saying when it comes to Brady’s mindset.
“I do have one bit of scoop for us. I’ve been texting with Tommy,” Weis said. “I don’t [usually] pass along these conversations, but one thing he told me — ‘Nobody knows anything. So anyone who is telling you they know, they don’t know.’ I’m not going through any other part of the conversation [but] I followed up and he said, ‘Clean it up.’ So I’m cleaning it up.”
Brady’s comments come as recent reports have been all over the place when it comes to his future.
The football world should have its answer soon enough. Brady officially becomes a free agent on March 18 if he doesn’t have a new deal with the Patriots by then.