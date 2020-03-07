Comments
GROVELAND (CBS) — A 19-year-old Haverhill man was injured after a Ford Explorer crashed through a house in Groveland Saturday morning. Police were called School Street around 10 a.m.
The driver was trapped in his car for about 10 minutes as crews worked to free him. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No one else was in the car. One person in the home was treated at the scene but declined being transported.
According to police, the home was significantly damaged but not rendered structurally unstable.
It’s unclear what caused the car to go off the road.