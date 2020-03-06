



MEDFIELD (CBS) – “Just Ervin’s Barber Salon” on Main Street in Medfield is open for business, but the name on the awning and every sign on the door is washed off or taped over, leaving it as “Just ____Barber Salon.”

The change comes after the shop’s owner, 38-year-old Ervin Pizarro of Uxbridge, was arrested in February, charged with four counts of Indecent Assault and Battery on an Intellectually Disabled Person, and one count of Rape.

“A lot of people were shocked by it,” said Medfield resident Steve Caskey. He runs the town’s Facebook page “Concerned Citizens of Medfield,” where parents sounded off when learning the news of Pizarro’s arrest. “Numerous parents especially moms wrote in about how they brought their kids there,” he said.

“Honestly very shocked by this, as well as disgusted and sad,” said Melissa Roeder, who used to bring her kids to Ervin’s shop. “He was good with kids and a lot of us trusted him.”

Pizarro has cut both adults’ and kids’ hair in Medfield for about a decade. “He’s very well known in the community,” said Cailin Caskey. “We personally didn’t bring our kids there but I know a lot of people who have gone to him. And he’s definitely been, I would say, a staple.”

The recent arrest, however, was not Pizarro’s first. Court documents show the barber was arrested in 2016 and currently has two open cases in Worcester County stemming from allegations of misconduct in the early 2000s. The first case is for one charge of Rape of a Child and Indecent Assault and Battery on a Child, and the second is for Indecent Assault and Battery on a Child.

According to court documents, the cases have two different alleged victims. The first case ended in a mistrial. Pizarro’s attorneys wouldn’t comment because of the open cases, but did confirm they’ve asked the state to consider a plea deal in the two Worcester County cases.

Pizarro was released on bail, and was still cutting kids’ hair at his shop for the last few years until his February 2020 arrest.

“It definitely raises a lot of questions as to how it was missed [by the community],” Cailin Caskey said. “Definitely makes you want to be more diligent.”

Parents who spoke to WBZ both on the record and anonymously say they’re disturbed they didn’t know sooner, and while they understand Pizarro is innocent until proven guilty in all three open cases, they can’t help but worry.

“Our kids walk by there,” Steve Caskey said. “We have half days. Or sometimes parents just drop their kids off there. Alone. And they expect them to be safe.”

Ervin Pizarro is currently being held without bail at the Norfolk County House of Corrections, and his employees are running his barbershop. One employee at the shop declined to comment on the situation.

Pizarro is due in Dedham District Court on the most recent charges on April 3. He is due back in Worcester Superior Court for potential plea offer hearings in the other two cases on April 24.