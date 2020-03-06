



BOSTON (CBS) – Former Boston TV reporter David Ropeik is a retired Harvard instructor, an author, and an expert on risk, and the fear that comes with it. He says despite a coronavirus crisis that seems to grow by the minute, we all need to try and relax.

“Our instinct is to be precautionary when a new thing comes along like we’re being,” Ropeik said. “‘Oh my God! Gotta stock up on toilet paper!'”

Ropeik believes there has been an overreaction. “The mortality rate is low, most of the people who die are in their elderly years and have comorbidities, other illnesses. This seems to be like a bad respiratory disease,” Ropeik said. “The fact that it’s new shouldn’t raise the fear of it disproportionate to the actual risk.”

The former news reporter agrees that common sense precautions do need to be taken like hand washing and not traveling to outbreak areas. But he says getting too nervous can actually increase the risk of getting sick.

“If we are chronically more worried than normal, that suppresses our immune system. That’s not what we want with the germ spreading around,” he said. “Excessive worry beyond what the actual risk is, and Lord knows there’s actual risk like a bad flu season, suppresses your immune system and makes the risk of this thing worse.”

Ropeik’s latest book is called “How Risky Is It really? Why Our Fears Don’t Always Match The Facts.”

He’s not a doctor, but he does offer this prescription: “Turn off the TV, forgive me. Put down the phone, walk the dog,” he said. “Chill a little is as important as washing your hands well.”