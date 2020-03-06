



BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Troopers took a woman off a jet at Logan Airport early Friday morning after a fight on board.

American Airlines flight 382 from Los Angeles was about an hour-and-a-half from landing in Boston when there was a dispute between passengers.

One passenger told WBZ-TV when she got back from using the bathroom another woman – who wasn’t there before — was sitting in the seat next to hers. She said that’s when things escalated.

“(She) said some profanity at me and used profanity at the flight attendants and started yelling about people in the front of the plane who had irritated her before that, and then kind of forced me out of the way, which I got out of the way,” passenger Laura Hill of Newton told WBZ.

“At the end of the flight it was announced that the police were going to come on board and they came on board, walked right to the back where the woman who was taken into custody, they got her, they didn’t put her into cuffs or anything, and just escorted her out,” said passenger Keith Belshaw of Dover, New Hampshire.

One passenger recorded video of the woman being taken off the jet by troopers with his cell phone.

A State Police spokesman said the captain of the flight chose not to press charges so there were no arrests.

No one was hurt.