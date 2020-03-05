BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have added a pitcher.
The team on Thursday announced the signing of veteran right-handed Collin McHugh. In a corresponding move, the team designated Hector Velazquez for assignment.
McHugh, 32, owns a career record of 58-43 and a 3.95 ERA. He spent 2014-19 with the Houston Astros, where he went 58-35 with a 3.63 ERA. Last year, in 35 appearances (eight starts), he went 4-5 with a 4.70 ERA and a 1.232 WHIP. That was a significant drop from the 2018 season, when he went 6-2 in 58 appearances with a 1.99 ERA and a 0.912 WHIP.
McHugh was a starter from 2014-17, going 48-28 with a 3.70 ERA for Houston, before transitioning into a relief role in 2018 (zero starts) and 2019 (eight starts). He posted a 6.37 ERA as a starter last year but a 2.67 ERA as a reliever.
McHugh’s season ended early last year due to elbow soreness.
Velazquez, 31, has made 89 appearances (19 starts) for the Red Sox since 2017. He owns an 11-7 record and a 3.90 ERA.