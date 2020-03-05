Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Searching for your long lost shaker of salt? You may be able to find it in Boston starting this summer.
According to a post on the company’s Facebook page, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville is opening a restaurant in Boston this summer.
The company did not specify where in the city the restaurant is opening, or when it will be open for business.
“It’s about the attitude, not the latitude. Boston’s getting a Margaritaville Restaurant this summer!” the post on the Margaritaville Facebook page read.