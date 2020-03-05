Comments (2)
NASHVILLE (CBS) – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) announced the state’s first case of coronavirus on Thursday, and said the patient recently traveled through Boston’s Logan Airport.
The patient is an adult male who has mild symptoms and is quarantined at home in Tennessee.
Officials said the man tested positive for coronavirus, but a final determination will be made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While asymptomatic, the man flew into Boston and back to Nasvhille International Airport through Logan. The TDH said it is in close contact with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Health officials did not specify when the man traveled through Boston.
What day did he go through Logan? That would be helpful information.
