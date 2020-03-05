QUINCY (CBS) — Legends from the Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins, along with hundreds of others, went bald for a cause Thursday to help kids. The fundraiser raised millions of dollars for Boston Children’s Hospital which will use the money to help young patients get better and support lifesaving research.
The atrium at Granite Telecommunications in Quincy was packed with about 1,400 employees who got buzz cuts. For every head shaved and every ponytail cut off and donated to Hair We Share to make wigs for people with medically caused hair loss, a $5,000 donation went to Boston Children’s Hospital.
The cause brought out Gov. Charlie Baker, former Patriots players Matt Light and Joe Andruzzi, Bruins great Ray Bourque and David Ortiz, who acted as the barber for Red Sox President Sam Kennedy. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees pitched in after talking to Matt Light.
“I told Light, ‘Man, if I shave, I’m not sure it’s going to grow back,'” Brees said. “I got these power alleys going, but it’s a very small price to pay for the amount of benefit that’s going to go to Boston Children’s Hospital because of this.”
Even the Phantom Gourmet’s Dave Andelman made the sacrifice. “Luckily for me, people watch Phantom Gourmet for the food and not my good looks, but this is an awesome event and I’m glad I’m here,” he said.
After the hair was swept up, there was a staggering donation. “Because of a lot of people making a sacrifice, we’re going to give $7 million to Children’s Hospital today,” said Granite CEO Rob Hale.
This is the seventh year of the Saving by Shaving event, which has raised $37 million.