BOSTON (CBS) – Strong winds brought down trees in several Massachusetts communities on Wednesday, including Duxbury where a tree toppled onto a home.

A wind advisory is in place for parts of New England until 6 p.m.

On Harrison Street in Duxbury, a large tree fell into a house around 11 a.m. The resident was home at the time, but no one was hurt.

Auburn Police Chief Andrew Sluckis warned residents about the strong winds, which brought a tree down onto a parked car in town.

Downed trees were also reported in Hanover and Halifax.

