BOSTON (CBS) – Strong winds brought down trees in several Massachusetts communities on Wednesday, including Duxbury where a tree toppled onto a home.
A wind advisory is in place for parts of New England until 6 p.m.
Strong to damaging winds possible through this afternoon. Slightly cooler today, but tracking above average temps this week on #WBZ news at noon. pic.twitter.com/EwCb7QnlYt
— Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) March 4, 2020
On Harrison Street in Duxbury, a large tree fell into a house around 11 a.m. The resident was home at the time, but no one was hurt.
DXFD has responded to a couple #wind #weather related calls in the last hour including this large tree into a house on Harrison St. Thankfully no injuries. Please call 911 if you see any power lines down. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/sScJPIludS
— Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) March 4, 2020
Auburn Police Chief Andrew Sluckis warned residents about the strong winds, which brought a tree down onto a parked car in town.
Be aware it’s windy!! #wind @AuburnMAPolice pic.twitter.com/0Cwfyh2hJ7
— ChiefAndrewSluckis (@ChiefSluckis) March 4, 2020
Downed trees were also reported in Hanover and Halifax.