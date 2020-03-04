Comments
HINGHAM (CBS) – Police are investigating after they found nine headstones in the same row knocked over at the Hingham Cemetery. Some of the damaged grave markers belong to veterans.
On Tuesday, there was a brush fire in a different section of the cemetery.
“It’s one of the oldest cemeteries that we have in town so several of these stones that were knocked over belong to veterans,” Hingham Police Sgt. Steven Dearth said. “It looks like these are all in a row near a walking path in the cemetery and they were knocked over intentionally.”
Hingham Police said it does not appear that any specific group or family was targeted.
“It’s very, very sad,” said Sandy Butcher, who walks in the cemetery. “It’s so disrespectful.”