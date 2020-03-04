BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA will start disinfecting its entire system more frequently and intensely because of the coronavirus threat.
At a news conference with Governor Charlie Baker at the State House Wednesday, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said the T will be cleaning everything several times a day to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
Read: Coronavirus – What You Should And Shouldn’t Do
“Today, we’re going to put a protocol in place for each one of our stations, all the contact areas where people are touching, for instance, guard rails, hand rails, fare equipment will be cleaned every four hours,” Poftak said.
“Subject to getting enough disinfectant in place, we are going to move to a protocol where we will be disinfecting every vehicle, every day. Right now we have enough equipment on hand to be doing that on the commuter rail. We expect by the end of this week to be able to do it across the system – buses, subway cars and paratransit vehicles.”
Read: How Can I Prevent Coronavirus? Should I Wear A Mask? And Other Questions
The GM said the T is also putting up signs and electronic messages “encouraging people to take common sense, good personal hygiene steps.”
“We are in the process of getting hand sanitizer-type equipment out into our facilities,” he said.
Baker said the coronavirus risk to the public in Massachusetts remains low. There is one confirmed case in the state and and one presumed positive case.
As of Wednesday, 20 people have been tested for coronavirus in Massachusetts, a total of 719 people have self-quarantined and 470 of them have completed a 14-day monitoring period.