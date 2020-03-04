BOSTON (CBS) – Gyms and studios nationwide are sending out emails to their members outlining their updated cleaning procedures. They’re also asking people to use common sense and stay home if they’re sick.
“Cleaning top to bottom every day of the week,” said Mike’s Gym Manager Mike Cuellar.
Mike’s Gym in Jamaica Plain is taking the coronavirus seriously. Manager Mike Cuellar said they’re hyper-alert about germs and bacteria.
“Folks who have been members for years … they know our MO, and they know we do a good cleaning, so regardless of what’s occurring, that’s always on our mind is bacteria and making sure that it’s clean,” said Cuellar.
The coronavirus concerns aren’t keeping people from their daily workout routines.
“You gotta live your life, gotta go to the gym,” said Cynthia Rufo of Jamaica Plain.
“We should not overreact. Wash your hands; you don’t get crazy. That’s what you do when there is a flu epidemic. That’s what you do when you have the corona epidemic,” said Bruce Marks of Jamaica Plain.
“I will undertake more sanitization controls than I would ordinarily,” said Jamie MacDonald of West Roxbury.