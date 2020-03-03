MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Residents of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ home state of Vermont voted in Super Tuesday’s presidential primary along with 13 other states and one territory.

Vermont’s voting comes on the state’s annual Town Meeting Day when most communities across the state are holding meetings and votes on local and school spending plans.

The polling places close at 7 p.m.

There are 13 candidates on Vermont’s Democratic primary ballot, including Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

A number of the Democratic candidates whose names are on the ballot have already dropped out. Any votes already cast for those candidates who dropped out will be counted.

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump is on the ballot along with former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and perennial candidate Roque “Rocky” de la Fuente.

In 2016, Sanders won more than 85% of the Democratic primary vote in the race against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Vermont has not seen the attention of the Democratic candidates that larger, more delegate-rich Super Tuesday states have gotten.

Sanders, who voted Tuesday morning in Burlington, is planning to hold an election night rally at the Champlain Valley fairgrounds in Essex Junction.

Any Vermont resident can vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary. When the voter arrives at the polling place they will be required to ask for either a Democratic or Republican ballot, but choosing one ballot or the other does not mean the voter is a member of that party. The choice is marked down.

As of Thursday, there were just over 484,000 registered voters in Vermont, up about 1,000 over 2016, Condos said. So far, more than 24,000 voters have requested ballots and just 14,000 have been returned to town and city clerks.

