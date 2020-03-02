CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Traffic, Tip O'Neill Tunnel

BOSTON (CBS) – A dump truck rolled over and spilled debris inside the O’Neill Tunnel during the Monday morning commute, causing significant traffic delays in Boston.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. north of Exit 23.

It is not clear if anyone was injured.

A dump truck rolled over inside the O’Neill Tunnel. (Image Credit: Lindsay Andrews)

Video from inside the tunnel shows the truck on its side with debris spread around the roadway.

A MassDOT camera captured the moment of the crash.

Raw Video: O’Neill Tunnel Crash

 

Boston Police asked drivers should avoid the area of Atlantic Ave. and traffic was diverted until the road reopened around 10 a.m.

