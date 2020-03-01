NEW LONDON, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire school district is asking students and faculty who recently returned from a trip to Europe to stay home for the next week over coronavirus fears.

A total of 35 students from Kearsarge Regional High School were taking part in an educational trip through Italy, France and the United Kingdom. The coronavirus spread to parts of Italy in recent weeks.

Superintendent of Schools Winfried Feneberg said there is no indication any students were exposed to coronavirus.

Feneberg said the school administration met Sunday to review the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

After the discussions, the district decided to have students and staff remain home until March 9. Kearsarge students are returning to class Monday after February break.

“This will ensure that a 14-day time period has elapsed from the time the students left the affected region,” said Feneberg. “We will continue to monitor all students and follow the recommendations of CDC, concerning the presence of flu-like symptoms. We are also mindful that this is still flu season and influenza is considered a much more widespread risk than the coronavirus.”

The impacted students will be able to use technology such as Google Classrooms, Skype, and FaceTime to minimize impact of missing class.

“We encourage students to contact their teachers for opportunities to use telepresence and software tools on a class-by-class basis,” said Feneberg. “Attendance at school will not be held against students for these physical absences. Teachers will be flexible and allow plenty of time for students to complete work.”

There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Hampshire.