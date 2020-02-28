LAWRENCE (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police Troopers and federal agents seized a “significant” amount of suspected fentanyl in Lawrence Wednesday evening. They took a total of 734 grams of the potentially dangerous substance from the High Street apartment.
The troopers working with FBI and Homeland Security investigators found packages of the suspected drug in a bedroom closet and dresser. Manuel Estheulis-Almonte, 28, is charged with trafficking in fentanyl, more than 200 grams.
Another day, another big hit for MSP Gang Unit and our partners in the North Shore Gang Task Force and @lawrencepolice . More than 730 grams of suspected fentanyl seized, suspect arrested, in raid. More here: https://t.co/Ejlj5uxmsT pic.twitter.com/MzRTSeYTJa
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 28, 2020
State Police said they saw Estheulis-Almonte in the process of selling fentanyl on the street. He ran away from officers when approached but was captured after a short chase.
When troopers entered his apartment, they say they saw several twisted small plastic baggies containing suspected fentanyl.
Estheulis-Almonte was expected to appear in Lawrence District Court.