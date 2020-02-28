CBSN BostonWatch Now
LAWRENCE (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police Troopers and federal agents seized a “significant” amount of suspected fentanyl in Lawrence Wednesday evening. They took a total of 734 grams of the potentially dangerous substance from the High Street apartment.

The troopers working with FBI and Homeland Security investigators found packages of the suspected drug in a bedroom closet and dresser. Manuel Estheulis-Almonte, 28, is charged with trafficking in fentanyl, more than 200 grams.

State Police said they saw Estheulis-Almonte in the process of selling fentanyl on the street. He ran away from officers when approached but was captured after a short chase.

When troopers entered his apartment, they say they saw several twisted small plastic baggies containing suspected fentanyl.

Estheulis-Almonte was expected to appear in Lawrence District Court.

