BOSTON (CBS) – A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his mother in Dorchester. A 911 call brought police to 357 Columbia Road at about 2:20 Thursday afternoon.
“Officers were directed to an indoor crime scene where they located an adult female victim who was subsequently pronounced deceased,” Boston Police said.
The victim’s son, 22-year-old Zackery Grandy, of Dorchester, was arrested.
Grandy is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on a murder charge.
No other information has been released.