AUBURN (CBS) — A car and a pick-up truck crashed in a head-on collision Thursday afternoon in Auburn. Police say the driver of the truck was cited for speeding just minutes before the crash.
Police said a call came in about the crash on Route 20 around 1:12 p.m. Only the drivers, who are both male, were in the vehicles.
The truck driver received minor head injuries, while the driver of the car suffered serious injuries, police said. Both were taken to UMass Memorial Hospital to be treated.
Police said the driver of the truck had been driving 70 mph in a 40 mph zone when he was cited for speeding just minutes before the crash.
Route 20 was closed between Windbrook Acres and Millbury Street as a result of the crash. The crash is still under investigation.