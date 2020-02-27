FOXBORO (CBS) — Students gathered at The Hall at Patriot Place Thursday for a Black History Month event in honor of Ron Burton, the first black player drafted by the Patriots. Ron Burton, Sr. is the late father of WBZ’s Steve and Paul Burton. They spoke in memory of their father.
The students watched a film about the Patriots’ 1960 first round draft pick and learned that Burton founded the Ron Burton Training Village following his retirement from football.
Paul Burton told the group his father overcame a dirt-poor background. “To love one another and to serve one another, there is nothing greater,” Burton said. “And you will be free and to live in that freedom, no one can stop you. Because it couldn’t stop a man called nothing.”
The Ron Burton Training Village in Western Massachusetts works with kids every summer to teach them love, peace, patience, and humility.