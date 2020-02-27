Is Tom Brady Really Leaving Patriots? Or Is Bill Belichick Treating QB Just Like Any Other Player?There was some "big news" on Thursday. But the Brady-Patriots situation appears to be in the same place it's been for weeks, and really the same place it's all been since last August.

Chris Sale To Start 2020 Season On Injured ListChris Sale will not be Boston's Opening Day starter for the third straight season. In fact, he won't even be on the Red Sox Opening Day roster.

Title Hopes Are Alive And Well For Boston CelticsGo ahead and do it. Slide the Boston Celtics in as title contenders this year -- if you haven't already.

Thursday's Tom Brady Updates Are Not Great For Those Hoping He Returns To PatriotsIt's a day that ends in Y, so we have a few more Tom Brady "updates" from around the NFL. And on this particular Thursday, they are not good for those who want the quarterback to remain in New England.

Jayson Tatum's 33 Points Lead Celtics Over Jazz, 114-103Jayson Tatum took over the game when Boston needed his offense. Then his teammates finished the job in the fourth quarter.