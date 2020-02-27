BOSTON (CBS) – Good food, golf and a daring Polar Plunge – it’s all on this weekend’s to-do list!
DINE OUT BOSTON
Over the next two weeks, ready your appetites — Dine Out Boston is back! Harvest in Cambridge is one of more than 175 restaurants participating in this celebration of some of the area’s best dining spots. From March 1-6, and again from March 8-13, you’ll find special prix-fixe menus for lunch and dinner at restaurants across Massachusetts, giving you the option to try out somewhere new without breaking the bank. Reservations in advance are strongly encouraged.
https://www.bostonusa.com/dine-out-boston/
When: March 1-6 and 8-13 (Hours Vary)
Where: Various restaurants throughout Massachusetts
Tickets: Lunch ($15/$20/$25), Dinner ($28/$33/$38)
NATIONAL GOLF EXPO
If you’re feeling like your golf game is a little rusty, get some practice in this weekend at the National Golf Expo at the Seaport World Trade Center. There you’ll find equipment, seminars, contests – including a long putt challenge, a beer garden and giveaways.
https://www.golfexpoboston.com/
When: February 28- March 1 (Friday noon-7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)
Where: Seaport World Trade Center, 200 Seaport Blvd., Boston
Tickets: Adults, $14/Seniors (65+) $12/Children (under 12), Free
2020 NATASKET POLAR PLUNGE
It may not be beach weather yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t jump in the ocean. The Polar Plunge at Nantasket Beach is happening Saturday to support Special Olympics Massachusetts. After taking the plunge, stick around for food, music and costume awards — all while helping a good cause.
https://specialolympicsma.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=574
When: Februaru 29 (Registration at 10 a.m., plunge at noon)
Where: Nantasket Beach, 225 Nantasket Ave., Hull
Tickets: Registration is free, but fundraising is encouraged