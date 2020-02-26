BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Bridgewater Police made a special delivery Wednesday morning when one young man couldn’t wait any longer to meet his parents.
Herkins Francois was driving up Route 24, bringing his wife, Latonia, who was in labor, to the hospital, at about 2:40 Wednesday morning, but he didn’t think they were going to make it in time. So, he called 911 and asked for help. Police told Herkins to pull off the highway into the Hope Depot parking lot and sent help to meet the couple in the parking lot.
Bridgewater Police Officer Michael Clark was the first to arrive. He found Latonia in the back of the car. The Taunton couple’s two children were also in the car.
As Bridgewater K-9 Officer Steven Kingsley arrived to assist, Latonia was ready to deliver her baby. The two officers helped her deliver a healthy boy – Herkins Xavier Francois Jr., weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces – just before paramedics arrived.
Mother and son were then transported by Bridgewater Fire Department paramedics to the hospital. Both are healthy.