BOSTON (CBS) — As expected, Kemba Walker will miss his fourth straight game Wednesday night. The Celtics point guard will once again sit out with left knee soreness when Boston visits the Utah Jazz.
With Wednesday’s absence, Walker will have missed all of Boston’s road trip out of the All-Star break. Walker played nearly 30 minutes in the NBA All-Star game last Sunday, but hasn’t been able to suit up for Boston since.
Head coach Brad Stevens said the team will be taking a cautious approach with Walker the rest of the season, in hopes of preserving his knee for the playoffs. So expect more nights off for Walker over the next seven weeks.
After wrapping up the road trip on Wednesday, Boston will have a few nights off before a home matchup against the Houston Rockets on Saturday. While Walker has been fantastic in his first season with the Celtics, Boston hasn’t missed him too much out of the All-Star break, going 2-1 so far.
For the season, Walker is averaging 21.8 points, 5.0 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. Wednesday night will be the 12th game the 29-year-old point guard has missed this season.