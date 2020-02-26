CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston City Councilor would like to see parking ticket fines based on how much money a driver makes.

City Councilor At-Large Julia Mejia plans to introduce her proposal in a hearing order at the council’s weekly meeting Wednesday at City Hall.

She believes income-based parking tickets would ease the financial burden on lower-income families because they would pay a smaller fine when they get a ticket in Boston.

According to the city’s web site, parking tickets can range from $15 to $120.

Wednesday’s city council meeting is open to the public. It starts at noon.

