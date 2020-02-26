BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston City Councilor would like to see parking ticket fines based on how much money a driver makes.
City Councilor At-Large Julia Mejia plans to introduce her proposal in a hearing order at the council’s weekly meeting Wednesday at City Hall.
She believes income-based parking tickets would ease the financial burden on lower-income families because they would pay a smaller fine when they get a ticket in Boston.
According to the city’s web site, parking tickets can range from $15 to $120.
Drivers could soon pay different prices for parking tickets in #Boston depending on how much $ they make. A hearing order on this is expected to be held at a City Council meeting today. Should parking tickets should be income driven or remain the same for everybody? @wbz
— Breana Pitts (@BrePWBZ) February 26, 2020
Wednesday’s city council meeting is open to the public. It starts at noon.