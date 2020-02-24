Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – Six people escaped a home that caught fire in Worcester Monday afternoon.
Firefighters said the fire started on the main floor of the home on Westminster Street and went up through the roof.
There is major damage to the inside of the house.
Six people got out of this house fire in #Worcester safely this afternoon. Firefighters believe it started on the main floor of the house and flames spread all the way through the roof. They say it was incredibly tough to fight & they aren’t done yet. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/npL8ctjaLs
— Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) February 24, 2020
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No injuries have been reported.