Comments
WEYMOUTH (CBS) – An 87-year-old man with dementia who was missing from a nursing home in Weymouth was found safe early Monday morning.
Police sent out a photo of the man they were looking for overnight, but did not release his name. He is a resident of Care One at Weymouth.
Investigators said he was last seen wearing shorts, a t-shirt and white sneakers. Temperatures were in the 30’s overnight. A helicopter was used in the search.
He was later found walking on a street and police said he may have been in one of the buildings in the area.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.