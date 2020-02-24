



LEOMINSTER (CBS) — A man sitting in a chair on Rockwell Pond in Leominster? In 60 degree weather? Your first instinct is to panic.

But he is not a real man, it’s all part of a unique and very funny fundraiser to support veterans in the city. He is a mannequin nicknamed Rocky, and for the last nine winters, he’s taken his place on the pond for the Leominster Veterans Ice Out Contest.

“People love him. He’s been kidnapped twice that I know of,” said Ralph Sacramone, of the Leominster Vietnam Veterans of America. “Actually the whole thing is a sign of spring, and people get to bet on the time when spring starts, rather than being a groundhog.”

It’s a fundraising 50-50 raffle: buy a ticket and guess the day and time Rocky goes through the ice. The prize is split between the winner and city veterans groups.

“He’s had some near misses where it looked like he was going to fall over. Then it just gets cold and it freezes again. So anything can happen,” said Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella.

“We have a sandbag there because before when we put it out there, the wind would travel Rocky. So we had to bring him back,” said Bob Grudziecki, a Leominster veteran.

You can even keep an eye on Rocky online through a camera trained on the intrepid mannequin, which is how they pinpoint the exact tine Rocky goes into the drink.

“Yeah, you can watch. If you feel like he’s going down, people sit in front of their computer and wait for it,” said Sacramone.

Sometimes nature is tough on Rocky. This is the third mannequin they’ve had to buy.

“There’s a lot of action and people are always interested in Rocky,” said Robert Bray, the Leominster veteran who came up with the idea.

Last year, Rocky went under on March 23rd. The fundraising organizers are hoping for a cold snap.