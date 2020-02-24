Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – There were delays on the MBTA Red Line Monday night after a mechanical problem on a train caused smoke to fill Broadway Station in South Boston.
The Red Line was shut down between JFK and Park Street stations. Shuttle buses were temporarily replacing Red Line service in both directions.
“Red Line experiencing delays of more than 30 minutes due to disabled train approaching South Station,” the MBTA reported. “Officials are on the train working to overcome the problem.”
It is unclear what caused the train to become disabled.