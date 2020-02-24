BOSTON (CBS) — Retirement for Dante Scarnecchia is much, much different than retirement for most others. He may no longer be offensive line coach of the New England Patriots, but the 72-year-old is still very much a part of the New England Patriots.

Scarnecchia announced his retirement in January, but less than a month after hanging them up, he’s on a plane with the Patriots brass to Indianapolis for the NFL combine.

Dante Scarnecchia may have retired as the #Patriots offensive line coach but he will still be representing the team at the scouting combine. In his 1st retirement, Scar still scouted & worked out players for the team. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 24, 2020

Dante Scarnecchia is on our flight to Indianapolis for the Combine. Not taking this retirement thing too seriously — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 24, 2020

He may be retired, but Dante Scarnecchia will still be at the combine helping the Patriots. He’s on a particularly star studded flight to Indianapolis from Boston this afternoon — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) February 24, 2020

Much like he did when he retired for the first time back in 2016, Scarnecchia will be in Indy as part of New England’s contingent of coaches and scouts as they evaluate the promising young talent heading into the league. And who better to help with such an endeavor than Scarnecchia, who has a lifetime of experience around football.

The 2019 season was Scarnecchia’s 48th in coaching, with 34 of his 36 seasons in the NFL spent with the Patriots. Once again, even in retirement, Scar is helping his the Patriots in any way he can.