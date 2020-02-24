CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — Retirement for Dante Scarnecchia is much, much different than retirement for most others. He may no longer be offensive line coach of the New England Patriots, but the 72-year-old is still very much a part of the New England Patriots.

Scarnecchia announced his retirement in January, but less than a month after hanging them up, he’s on a plane with the Patriots brass to Indianapolis for the NFL combine.

Much like he did when he retired for the first time back in 2016, Scarnecchia will be in Indy as part of New England’s contingent of coaches and scouts as they evaluate the promising young talent heading into the league. And who better to help with such an endeavor than Scarnecchia, who has a lifetime of experience around football.

The 2019 season was Scarnecchia’s 48th in coaching, with 34 of his 36 seasons in the NFL spent with the Patriots. Once again, even in retirement, Scar is helping his the Patriots in any way he can.

