NORTON (CBS) — A man died after an explosion in Norton early Saturday. The explosion was likely caused by a meth lab, police said.
Officers responded to Faith Way around 1 a.m. and found a damaged apartment but no fire. While the entire building was evacuated, police could not find anyone the damaged unit.
“Norton Police notified area towns, releasing a BOLO for the resident’s vehicle, and checked with area hospitals for the resident. Shortly after, Attleboro Police and Fire personnel responded to a residence on Pike Avenue in Attleboro due to a 911 call for a male who was experiencing medical issues. Investigation revealed that this was the resident from the Norton incident,” police said.
The man was transported to Sturdy Hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released at this time.
As of 7:30 a.m., crews were still on scene to mitigate chemicals and residue.
No other injuries were reported.