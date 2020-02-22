PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (CBS) — Police said that around 12:06 a.m., they received a report of a car driving erratically on West Main Road. Officers stopped the car and identified 40-year-old Valerie Ogarro as the driver.
While speaking with Ogarro, police said, they saw an overturned child safety seat in the back of the car and discovered a 19-day-old baby the seat. The baby was turned over in the seat facing the floor.
Police said they quickly got the baby, who appeared lethargic, out of the car. The baby was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital and is now in the custody of the Department of Children, Youth and Families.
Ogarro, who is the baby’s mother, showed signs of intoxication, police said, and was placed under arrest.
She was arraigned at police headquarters on charges of DUI, refusal to submit to a chemical test and child abuse. She was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled for re-arraignment at the 2nd Division District Court on Monday morning.