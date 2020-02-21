BOSTON (CBS) — Though he’s yet to resolve his quarterback situation, Bill Belichick continues to build his coaching staff for 2020. The latest move involved the addition of a young special teams coach.
According to Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman, the Patriots signed Joe Houston to be their assistant special teams coordinator.
SOURCE: #Alabama staffer Joe Houston will become an assistant special teams coordinator with the #Patriots. Former #USC kicker is a fast-riser in the coaching world.
— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 21, 2020
Houston was most recently a special teams analyst for Nick Saban at Alabama. Previously, Houston worked on the Iowa State staff as a quality control coach and special teams coordinator. He also spent a season as a quality control assistant for special teams at Toledo and worked as a special teams coach at El Camino College.
Houston played collegiately at USC, where he was a perfect 44-for-44 on PATs and where he went 10-for-16 on field goals.
The Patriots lost special teams coordinator Joe Judge this offseason, as he took the Giants’ head coaching job. The team may elevate Cameron Achord, who’s been the assistant special teams coach in Foxboro, to replace Judge.