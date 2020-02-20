BOSTON (CBS) – Events this weekend in Boston include a home show, the opening of a new art museum and several Mardi Gras events.
MassArt Art Museum Opens
A new art museum is opening its doors in Boston this weekend and now is your chance to get a first look at the global selection of contemporary artwork on display.
The grand opening of the MassArt Art Museum on Huntington Avenue is on Saturday. The schedule includes a ribbon cutting, art making activities, a tour of the exhibits, and a reception. The museum will always be free to the public and is open year-round.
https://massart.edu/maam-grandopening
When: February 22 (12-7pm)
Where: MassArt Art Museum (621 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA)
Tickets: Free
New England Home Show
The New England Home Show is going down at the Seaport World Trade Center. Home improvement ideas will be on full display. Features include a tiny house, seminars and a life-changing products exhibit.
www.newenglandhomeshows.com
When: February 21-23 (Friday 2-8pm, Saturday 10am-8pm, Sunday 10am-5pm)
Where: Seaport World Trade Center (200 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA)
Tickets: $12.00 at door, $10.00 online, 17 & under are free; Free admission on Friday
Fat Tuesday
Mardi Gras falls on February 25 this year, so there’s no shortage of events to celebrate Fat Tuesday.
Anthem Kitchen & Bar is holding a Fat Tuesday feast, featuring a king cake for dessert.
www.eventbrite.com/e/fat-tuesday-at-anthem-kitchenWhen: February 25 (11:30am-10pm)
Where: Anthem Kitchen and Bar (101 S. Market Street, Faneuil Hall, Boston)
Tickets: Price of food
And there’s a Mardi Gras masquerade at Back Bay Social where you can find dinner specials and specialty cocktails.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mardi-gras-masquerade-at-back-bay-socialWhen: February 25 (5-11pm)
Where: Back Bay Social (867 Boylston Street, Boston, MA)
Tickets: Free