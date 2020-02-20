



BOSTON (CBS) — Somewhat surprisingly, the NFL worked quickly to hammer out a new collective bargaining agreement, a full year before necessary.

The league announced Thursday that the ownership group voted to approve the terms of the new CBA. The NFL Players’ Association will now need to vote and approve the terms in order for it to go into effect.

“Following more than ten months of intensive and thorough negotiations, the NFL Players and clubs have jointly developed a comprehensive set of new and revised terms that will transform the future of the game, provide for players — past, present, and future – both on and off the field, and ensure that the NFL’s second century is even better and more exciting for the fans,” the NFL’s statement read.

Adam Schefter reported that the vote was not unanimous.

Today: NFL owners vote to accept terms of the proposed CBA. Tomorrow: 32 player reps could vote on the same deal. If it passes by a 2/3 majority, it'd go to the players for a final vote, though that'd only require a simple majority. Closer and closer to 10 years of labor peace. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 20, 2020

Based on reporting on Wednesday, we know that the new CBA — among other things — includes a 17-game regular season and an expanded playoff field.

Despite the guarantee of avoiding a lockout next year, not everyone is convinced that the players will sign off on this new CBA.

If I’m the NFLPA, I’m concerned by how much the owners want to do this deal. #CBA — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) February 20, 2020

Seems like the owners are really trying to push this CBA through….which raises antennas as a former player — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) February 20, 2020

The NFL owners' willingness to get this CBA deal done so quickly would be such a red flag to me if I was on the players' side of things. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 20, 2020

In any negotiation, if the other side is really eager to get you to agree, that's a good indication that they perceive that it's a good deal for them and a bad deal for you. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) February 20, 2020

In the event that the players don’t agree to the new CBA, the NFL will move forward with the rules of the current CBA for its final season.

“Since the clubs and players need to have a system in place and know the rules that they will operate under by next week, the membership also approved moving forward under the final year of the 2011 CBA if the players decide not to approve the negotiated terms,” the league’s statement said. “Out of respect for the process and our partners at the NFLPA, we will have no further comment at this time.”