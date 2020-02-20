CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — Somewhat surprisingly, the NFL worked quickly to hammer out a new collective bargaining agreement, a full year before necessary.

The league announced Thursday that the ownership group voted to approve the terms of the new CBA. The NFL Players’ Association will now need to vote and approve the terms in order for it to go into effect.

“Following more than ten months of intensive and thorough negotiations, the NFL Players and clubs have jointly developed a comprehensive set of new and revised terms that will transform the future of the game, provide for players — past, present, and future – both on and off the field, and ensure that the NFL’s second century is even better and more exciting for the fans,” the NFL’s statement read.

Adam Schefter reported that the vote was not unanimous.

Based on reporting on Wednesday, we know that the new CBA — among other things — includes a 17-game regular season and an expanded playoff field.

Despite the guarantee of avoiding a lockout next year, not everyone is convinced that the players will sign off on this new CBA.

In the event that the players don’t agree to the new CBA, the NFL will move forward with the rules of the current CBA for its final season.

“Since the clubs and players need to have a system in place and know the rules that they will operate under by next week, the membership also approved moving forward under the final year of the 2011 CBA if the players decide not to approve the negotiated terms,” the league’s statement said. “Out of respect for the process and our partners at the NFLPA, we will have no further comment at this time.”

