



BOSTON (CBS) – It sounded more like a roast than a political debate at times. “A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians,” said Elizabeth Warren. “No, I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

Wednesday night’s contentious debate in Nevada had people talking in Boston. “What she was able to convey is that he would be another Donald Trump, just with a Democrat’s voice,” said Danielle Williams, as she walked through Boston Common.

It was a good old-fashioned slug-fest, and Warren wasn’t the only one with the gloves off. Her rival Bernie Sanders also aimed attacks at the newcomer on the stage. “Mr. Bloomberg had policies in New York City of stop and frisk, which went after African Americans and Latino people in an outrageous way,” he said.

“I had to turn it off a few times,” said Richard Coe as he walked along Beacon Street Thursday. “I could see Trump laughing.”

But some say if Bloomberg came out stumbling in his first debate as a presidential candidate, that doesn’t mean he’s finished. Boston University Professor Tom Whalen says he could still rise to the top. “Bloomberg in the totality may have not done very well during the debate. He got the soundbite of the night though,” Whalen said.

“We’re not going to throw out capitalism,” Bloomberg said at one point, coming back at Sanders. “We tried that. Other countries tried that. It was called communism, and it just didn’t work.”

“The Democrats are going to need those blue collar white workers to go over the top this time,” said Whalen. “Bloomberg was speaking directly to them.”

But the combative tone between candidates has some who were watching at home worried. “I think Trump will tee off on some of those things that came up and use the same jargon,” said David Watson. “It could probably be a little more civil.”