BOSTON (CBS) – A jury has found Boston Children’s Hospital not guilty of medical malpractice in the trial involving Justina Pelletier.
After a five-week trial, the jury deliberated for fewer than six hours, ruling in favor of the hospital.
The Pelletier family left court after the verdict without saying anything.
The high profile case started back in 2013, when a then 14-year-old Justina Pelletier was brought to the emergency room at Boston Children’s and doctors diagnosed her symptoms as psychiatric. Her parents disagreed with the diagnosis and tried to have her discharged.
That’s when the hospital reported them to the Department of Children and Families, accusing them of medical child abuse. Justina was separated from her parents for about 18 months before a judge ordered her returned.
The Pelletier family claimed that was medical malpractice, but on Thursday a judge ruled against them, in favor of the hospital.
In a statement, the hospital said, “The jury’s decision affirms what Boston Children’s Hospital has always believed: that our clinicians provided Justina Pelletier high quality, compassionate care, and always acted in the best interest of her health and well-being.”
Children’s Hospital doctors claimed the Pelletier family was contentious and combative throughout their caring of Justina, which led them to believe there was abuse going on.